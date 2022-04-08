ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton’s Relegation Threat Has Become Frighteningly Real

By Jonathan Wilson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae0WG_0f3OlSlx00

The Toffees have been in England’s top flight since 1954, but they stand on shaky ground—and the impact of the drop could be devastating.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“I’m not sure these know how to win a game, lads,” Sean Dyche said to his Burnley players at halftime on Wednesday, referring to Everton. “Away from home particularly.”

It was a bold gambit given his own side had, at that point, won only three games all season, but it worked. Burnley came from 2–1 down to win 3–2 thanks to an 85th-minute Maxwel Cornet goal. With nine games this season remaining for both, Burnley now trails Everton by a single point for 17th place in the Premier League and the safety that comes with it. If reality had not quite dawned before defeat at Turf Moor, it certainly has now: Everton is in serious danger of being relegated for the first time since it returned to the top flight in 1954.

Watford is only two points behind Burnley, having played a game more, and it’s still possible that Leeds, which plays Watford this weekend, could get dragged into the battle. Realistically, Norwich probably has too much to do, so it’s two clubs from three, or possibly four, to join the Canaries in being relegated. And for Everton that could be devastating.

Andrew Yates/Sportimage/Imago Images

Financial results released last week showed losses of £120 million, which Everton blamed on the pandemic (despite record turnover). That takes its losses to £373 million over three years, by far the highest in the league, and has led to disquiet among other Premier League clubs given the scale of previous losses means it was operating under financial restrictions (Clubs are allowed to lose only £105 million over a three-year period, although exceptions are made for investment in infrastructure and allowances have been made for the loss of income during the pandemic).

Even beyond that, the fact that wages are at 95% of turnover (compared to an advised maximum of 70%) is unsustainable even before considering the severe reduction in revenue relegation would entail. It’s understood that no Everton players have relegation clauses in their contracts—which is to say, they would operate on the same salaries in the Championship. The club has also begun work, after years of wrangling, on a move to a new stadium at an estimated cost of around £500 million. And all this just as it’s been forced to sever ties with its generous sponsor (and business partner of owner Farhad Moshiri), Alisher Usmanov , the Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned by the U.K. government.

Consistently, Everton has signed players on considerable wages who are in decline: James Rodríguez, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean, André Gomes, Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek, to name a few. A couple of experienced signings can make sense. Bargains can be found in players discarded elsewhere, into which category perhaps Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray fall, but accumulating assets of diminishing value makes no sense. Nothing at Everton does . Lucas Digne was sold at the beginning of the January transfer window, and Nathan Patterson, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Anwar El Ghazi signed at the behest of Rafa Benítez, who was promptly sacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jFni_0f3OlSlx00

Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

Into which chaos entered Frank Lampard. He had been out of work for a year since being sacked by Chelsea. There was a sense he was taking his time, waiting for the right job to become available. He rejected the possibility of going to Norwich. He was interviewed for the Aston Villa and Crystal Palace jobs but overlooked. Everton proved too great a lure, and he was appointed after fans effectively rejected the other major candidate, Vítor Pereira.

There were two major criticisms of Lampard’s previous management, at Derby and Chelsea. The first was tactical: His teams struggled to defend against counters and set pieces. Burnley’s opener, scored by Nathan Collins amid the shambles following a corner, suggested set plays remain a problem. The second was harder to define, and Lampard seemed thin-skinned, personally very defensive, willing to blame players—something that effectively alienated the Chelsea squad after a Boxing Day defeat to Arsenal.

After Everton’s heavy FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Crystal Palace, Lampard asked if his players really had the “bollocks” to win matches. This felt like a very familiar deflection tactic. After Sunday’s defeat to West Ham, he changed tack and blamed “circumstances.” Six away games have brought six defeats. Against West Ham and Burnley, Everton has not been poor, as such, just accident-prone, lacking the composure and clarity of vision needed to win. Everton has won just two of nine league games under Lampard. The club is sinking, and he looks increasingly out of his depth.

Others have failed before him. Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva and Benítez have all been sacked by Moshiri. Carlo Ancelotti was under pressure when he left for Real Madrid. Everton may be an impossible job, but whoever the right person to be manager there is, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that it’s Lampard. And with a brutal fixture list for the season run-in, Everton’s stay in England’s top flight is looking increasingly unlikely, too.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Theo Walcott
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
André Gomes
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 32

What did we learn during Matchweek 32 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Abject cowardice of Manchester United gifts Everton hope in relegation fight

After beating Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night to pull his own team towards safety and compound the Toffees’ misery, Burnley manager Sean Dyche chortled: “I said [to my players] before the match, ‘these don’t know how to win a game lads!’”Dyche wasn’t wrong. Everton had only won three Premier League matches in six months when they kicked off in Lancashire, and by full-time had suffered their eighth defeat in the 12 matches Frank Lampard had taken charge of since replacing Rafael Benitez as the club’s manager in February. The result left the Blues a solitary point above the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Benzema#Burnley#The Premier League#Watford#Canaries#Sportimage Imago
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Both sides badly need the points and one could end the weekend with a grim feeling that they’ll be outside the elite next season, albeit different contexts of what elite represents for both Everton and Manchester United right now.The Toffees are desperate for points to beat the drop and avoid the relegation zone, but they have just a one-point buffer at the bottom of the Premier League. At the other end, Man United want to get back into the Champions League but are three points and places off the pace of the top four, following a run of one win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Champions League: Liverpool, Madrid defend 2-goal leads

BAYERN MUNICH-VILLARREAL (0-1) Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half. Champion in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern’s title defense was ended by the French side in the quarterfinals last season. Villarreal is trying to reach the last four of the Champions League for only a second time after 2006. The team based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain hadn’t even made it to the quarterfinals since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United's latest humiliation at Everton suggests they're not good enough for top four

LIVERPOOL, England -- Manchester United have had some chastening days at Goodison Park since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and now there's another to add to the list. Ralf Rangnick's team were beaten 1-0 by Everton to follow on from a 2-0 defeat under David Moyes in 2014, a 3-0 defeat under Louis van Gaal in 2015 and a 4-0 thumping under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019. Each one of those results should have been a low point never to be repeated, but the fact that it's still happening nearly a decade since Ferguson left shows how big a job it is for the next manager to turn the club around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Mum Of Young Everton Fan Speaks Out After Phone Incident Involving Cristiano Ronaldo

A mum has spoken out regarding claims that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a fan's phone on the ground at Goodison Park. Sarah Kelly says she took her 14-year-old son, Jake, to his first Everton game on Saturday afternoon. He witnessed Anthony Gordon score a first-half winner as the Toffees went four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy