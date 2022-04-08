Tom Brady gets ‘too much credit’ for Tampa Bay Buccaneers success, says Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says the team’s franchise quarterback, Tom Brady , gets “way too much credit” for the success the Bucs have had on offense over the last two seasons.

Arians and Brady seem to have a unique relationship. The pair were thrust together for the 2020 season and the result was as good as it could get when they brought Tampa Bay their second Super Bowl trophy. However, ever since then things have changed, and quickly.

The wild 2022 offseason saga of Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

Despite many assuming the New England Patriots legend would play several more seasons, Brady stunned the sports world when he retired earlier this year. Then came the reports in February that the relationship between the head coach and starting QB had taken a turn for the worst . Due to an alleged undermining by Arians of the offensive game plans put together by Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich each week.

Tom Brady stats (2021): 5,316 passing yards, 43 TDs, 12 INTs

However, just when it seemed like the Buccaneers were ready for life without No. 12, Brady unretired and was ready to go for the 2022 season. Yet that wasn’t the end of the twists and turns in the team’s offseason saga. In March, Arians would switch roles with his QB and instead retire from coaching and take on a front-office job. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles would then become the new head coach.

There is no evidence that Brady’s return was contingent on Arians stepping down, but it sure does seem pretty coincidental. In the latest rumblings from the unique relationship between Arians and Brady, the Super Bowl-winning coach actually threw a bit of unexpected shade recently at his former signal-caller.

Arians tosses a bit of shade Brady’s way

During a Thursday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM , Arians gave his thoughts on the team’s success on offense the last two years, and how he and the legendary passer get too much of the credit. And that the man calling the plays in Leftwich deserves much more of praise pie.

“I get credit, and Brady gets way too much credit for what Byron does with our offense,” Arians said. “One of the reasons I hope he gets all the credit he deserves this year is to get a coaching gig. You know, he had about four or five teams real interested last year. . . . I would anticipate him to be a head coach real fast.”

In the past, Arians has attempted to downplay the credit he receives for how the Bucs have played the last two seasons. However, it is interesting that he randomly decided to throw Brady into the too much credit conversation. Or with all things considered, maybe it really wasn’t that random.

