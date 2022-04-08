Longtime local office supply store Swartz Ink owners retire after 25 years of operation

LA GRANDE — A storied local business in La Grande recently closed its doors.

After 25 years in operation, Swartz Ink owners Ed and Sharon Swartz closed their business on Thursday, March 31. Swartz Ink provided a variety of office supplies over the years, such as ink rollers, calculator ribbons, toner remanufacturing and typewriter ribbons, as wells as remanufacturing and repair services.

“It just feels like it’s time,” Ed Swartz said. “We’ve been in business for 25 years and I just turned 65. With the two of us running the business all the time, I think we’ll take a nice vacation for the first time in about 15 years.”

Ed Swartz started the business in the late 1990s, looking for a creative outlet for his experience with office supplies and machines and bring a needed service to La Grande. With a background in copier repairs, he found many similarities between the technology associated with laser printers as well.

“I was kind of disenchanted with the work I was doing previously,” he said. “I thought that there has to be something better. Some inspiration from God and a lot of footwork went into it.”

Swartz Ink specialized in services that were unique to the local shop on Fir Street, services that could not be found at big-chain stores.

In starting up the business, Ed Swartz hit the ground running to make connections. Ed and Sharon Swartz traveled to Union, Wallowa, Baker and Umatilla counties to create lasting business connections and become a go-to provider to meet office needs in the region. Once the business was established, Ed Swartz expanded his services to remanufacturing toner cartridges, copier and printer maintenance, typewriter and calculator ribbons and other office necessities.

Beyond professional connections, Ed Swartz noted that being a local business downtown for many years led to relationships beyond just business.

“We’ve had some real loyal customers through the years and we really appreciate them,” he said. “In fact, a lot of them have become friends. That’s the part I’m going to miss the most, the interaction with the customers and people that stop by.”

Having stayed in the same location for multiple decades, Swartz noticed the changing business landscape in the area over the years. When Swartz Ink was founded, La Grande was home to two other similar office supply stores. While those stores eventually went out of business, Swartz was faced with a sink-or-swim situation.

The couple began expanding their services, utilizing internet sales over the last 15 years. Swartz Ink began selling typewriter ribbons and calculator supplies on Ebay and Amazon, in addition to on their own website.

“I think a lot of it is knowing your limitations,” Ed Swartz said. “Our business is debt free and it has been for quite a few years. That’s the way we wanted it, debt free and not having to worry about paying anyone back after it was done.”

He noted that the addition of internet sales helped keep the business afloat for years, adapting to a changing industry. However, one disadvantage of online sales is the low costs for toner cartridges and other office supplies offered by companies overseas — the cheaper quality and low costs of big-chain competitors made it difficult to keep up. The business adapted once again, utilizing wholesale toner cartridge purchases to expand the shop into ink and toner cartridge services.

“I just stuck it out and changed,” Ed Swartz said. “You have to roll with the punches and do what you have to do to stay in business.”

After 25 years, the Swartz couple are ready for their next chapter in life. Ed and Sharon Swartz plan to stay in the area, and Ed Swartz will continue to serve as a local pastor.

“It’s just time for a change,” Ed Swartz said, “and time to do some fishing and stuff like that.”