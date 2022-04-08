ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cultural Continuum 4.08.22, John Reiff

By KWIT
kwit.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn (Walker) Reiff takes some time between shifts of unloading boxes for...

www.kwit.org

Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
Hanford Sentinel

The paradox of life in Christ | Steve Swartz

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Believe it or not, that was basically what the church of the city of Corinth told the Apostle Paul in the spring of A.D. 56. This was tragic because this was a church that Paul himself had founded just six years earlier. What got them to that point? Basically, Paul called some of the members out on sexual sin that was going unchecked in the church, and in multiple ways, they did not respond well. He visited them, they rejected him, and they sent him on his way. He wrote them a letter confronting this sin once again in love. And this time, he had to wait to find out what happened. His co-worker, Titus, had been sent to ascertain how the church was doing and was supposed to meet Paul in the city of Troas. But when Paul arrived in Troas, Titus wasn’t there (Acts 20; 2 Corinthians 2).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuum#Gospel Music#Earth#Bluegrass#Booklovers
WWD

SCAD School in Provence Marks 20 Years

PARIS — SCAD Lacoste, the French branch of the Savannah College of Art and Design, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a series of events, including the inauguration of a permanent fashion museum designed to draw tourists to the picturesque medieval village in Provence that is home to its campus.
VISUAL ART
WWD

Le Bon Marché to Celebrate 170 Years With Immersive Play

Click here to read the full article. What happens after hours at Le Bon Marché? Shoppers will have the opportunity to find out on Friday and Saturday nights starting Sept. 2, as the department store plans to offer a cycle of immersive theatrical productions in honor of its 170th anniversary.More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitLe Bon Marché Celebrates Los Angeles “The occasion is an opportunity to talk about our history, and doing so through a play felt self-evident,” said Frédéric Bodenes, artistic director of the Left Bank retail institution. For the base material of the narrative...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

South Africa’s Star Curator Questions the Role of Museums and Curators in Chicago Keynote

Click here to read the full article. The Curatorial Forum at the 2022 edition of Expo Chicago began with a reminder and a call to action. “I think that in the last two and a half years, we’ve gotten a little sore,” Renaud Proch said in his opening remarks. The executive and artistic director of Independent Curators International, which helped organize the forum, explained that he thought curators had fallen into “curatorial muscle memory,” or the habit of simply doing what one has always done. “We have to reset our bodies and our muscles and let go of curatorial muscle memory, so...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Segedunum exhibition explores Hadrian's Wall construction

An exhibition aims to "shine a light" on the construction of Hadrian's Wall on its 1,900th anniversary. Held at Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum, in Wallsend, it explores the substantial practical and logistical challenges those building it faced. These include where the stone was from and how it was transported,...
MUSEUMS

