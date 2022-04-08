ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cryptocurrency Elrond Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, Elrond's EGLD/USD price has fallen 3.47% to $165.26. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $190.66 to its current...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.68% to $2,939.87. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% gain, moving from $2,568.48 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Egld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Bitcoin price passing $1 million means society has collapsed, early investor warns

An early bitcoin investor has warned that another stratospheric price rally for bitcoin will only occur if Western society collapses.Speaking at the opening event of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in the coming years, though any higher would likely signal the death of the US dollar.Follow our live coverage of Bitcoin 2022 and the rest of the crypto market hereThe cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $45,000, up roughly 800 per cent over the last two years and more than 4,000 per cent over the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

Renowned money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, remains one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists. “We think bitcoin has just begun” Wood said in an interview on CNBC. Institutions are just starting to catch up to individuals in using bitcoin, she said. Wood called the world’s...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy