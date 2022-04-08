Cryptocurrency Elrond Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

An early bitcoin investor has warned that another stratospheric price rally for bitcoin will only occur if Western society collapses.Speaking at the opening event of the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in the coming years, though any higher would likely signal the death of the US dollar.Follow our live coverage of Bitcoin 2022 and the rest of the crypto market hereThe cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $45,000, up roughly 800 per cent over the last two years and more than 4,000 per cent over the...

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO