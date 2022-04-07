Shore & Travel

One level living at its best! Well maintained 2BR 2BA home. Inviting open family/dining room offers hardwood floors & gas fireplace. Kitchen has Corian counters, tile floor & a pantry. Primary suite w/full bath features dual sink & stand up shower. Unfinished 2nd floor Storage Room for all your storage needs. Enclosed 3-Season Room is perfect for gatherings. Welcome to the award winning 55+ community of Heritage Shores. This amenity rich community features, 2 Restaurants (Passwaters and 1776 Tavern), 18-hole Golf Course, Putting Green, 28,000 sq ft Clubhouse, Billiards Room, Card Rooms, Fitness Center, Library/Computer Center, Indoor Heated Saltwater Pool with Lap Lanes, Outdoor Saltwater Pool, Tennis and Pickle Ball Courts and the fabulous Sip, Eat and Play “Sugar Beet” and much more. This is a must see home in a must see community where you will want to spend your retirement.
