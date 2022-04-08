ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Trooper uses car to block chase suspect from driving wrong way on I-40 in Raleigh

By Patrick Zarcone
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v325C_0f3OkWPU00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and Raleigh Police Department were all involved in a chase that ended in a crash on Friday morning, according to authorities.

A chase that began in Johnston County involving deputies made its way into Wake County just before 12:15 a.m., according to the highway patrol. As the vehicle being pursued got closer to the Wake-Johnston County line, deputies called highway patrol for assistance.

Multi-agency Johnston County chase ends in crash on I-40 in Raleigh: officials

According to troopers, patrol members arrived in the area of the pursuit and exited onto the Interstate 40 eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road. The suspect vehicle then started driving the wrong way on the exit ramp and a trooper positioned their vehicle in its path in order to stop the driver from entering I-40 heading into oncoming traffic.

The suspect’s pickup truck then slammed into the trooper’s cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles. The trooper was checked out by EMS at the scene but suffered no injuries.

“Undoubtedly, our member’s decision to stop the fleeing vehicle by putting themselves in harm’s way stopped the potentially catastrophic event of a wrong-way driver from entering onto I-40,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said that troopers “were not actively involved in the pursuit” and “only handled the charging of the driver for driving while impaired.”

A portion of I-40 east was blocked off Friday morning as authorities investigated the crash.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported seeing a highway patrol cruiser with damage to the side being towed from the road. A pickup truck with front-end damage was also spotted at the crash site.

Highway patrol officials announced that Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh, was charged with DWI. He was transported to WakeMed “with suspected injuries,” Knox said.

CBS 17 has reached out to all the agencies involved for more information, including what led to the chase and what additional charges the suspect may be facing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Victim identified, suspect wanted in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots coming from Carver Courts. They arrived and found Aldaquan Veal, 27, sitting in a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS assisted the person and transported the victim […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh woman now charged with murder after shooting outside CVS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman now faces a murder charge following a shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in southeast Raleigh in March. Tiffany Latoya Jackson, 35, was arrested on March 26, shortly after the shooting at the CVS located at 6216 Battle Bridge Road, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#I 40#Trooper#Raleigh Police Department#Ems
WRAL News

Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Phony pastor: Knightdale police need help to ID $10,000 swindler

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Knightdale Police Department took to social media Tuesday night to ask for help identifying a man who swindled $10,000 from an elderly man. In a release, Knightdale police said the man captured in a photo had posed as a pastor and “swindled/tricked an elderly man out of $10,000” at a State Employees Credit Union located at 809 N. Smithfield Road.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Shooting draws large police presence in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Dozens of police responded to a shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Durham on Thursday afternoon. At least one person was killed in the shooting in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive near the Lakemoor Apartments. Nearly two dozen police cars responded to...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy