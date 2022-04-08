1 injured in south Austin duplex fire Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A duplex in south Austin burned early Friday morning and one person suffered minor injuries, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD tweeted a video of the blaze at 12:08 a.m. that showed flames roaring through the roof of the building at 3406 Dolphin Drive. That’s just east of Clawson Road and north of Ben White Boulevard. AFD said the fire started in a rear balcony and then spread to the building’s attic.

Austin-Travis County EMS treated the person with minor injuries at the scene.

