Former Navalny aide featured in new documentary about the Russian opposition leader’ poisoning

Despite having made only his second feature documentary, Navalny director Daniel Roher is good at pitches. Back in 2017 in an L.A. recording studio, Roher had to sell fellow Toronto native Robbie Robertson on his vision for a film about the rock legend. “Kid, let’s make trouble together,” Robertson eventually told the precocious director before Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, his debut feature, opened the Toronto Film Festival two years later.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Zaslav Names His Top Warner Bros. Discovery ExecutivesCNN Revives 'The Wonder List With Bill Weir' as a CNN+ Original Series (Exclusive)HBO Max's Japanese...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO