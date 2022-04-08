ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Navalny aide featured in new documentary about the Russian opposition leader’ poisoning

WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doc10 Documentary Film Festival will host a special one-night-only Chicago premiere screening of Sundance hit NAVALNY on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Gene Siskel...

wgntv.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Navalny’ Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: “We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic”

Despite having made only his second feature documentary, Navalny director Daniel Roher is good at pitches. Back in 2017 in an L.A. recording studio, Roher had to sell fellow Toronto native Robbie Robertson on his vision for a film about the rock legend. “Kid, let’s make trouble together,” Robertson eventually told the precocious director before Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, his debut feature, opened the Toronto Film Festival two years later.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Zaslav Names His Top Warner Bros. Discovery ExecutivesCNN Revives 'The Wonder List With Bill Weir' as a CNN+ Original Series (Exclusive)HBO Max's Japanese...
Washingtonian.com

A New Documentary Looks at Life Inside DC’s Notorious Former Prison Complex

DC’s Lorton Reformatory complex closed in 2001 and is now an upscale housing and shopping development as well as an arts center and a museum of suffrage. Karim Mowatt doesn’t want its history as a notorious lockup to be forgotten, though, and his new documentary, Lorton: Prison of Terror, uses firsthand accounts of life inside to illustrate its long and often dark history.
LORTON, VA

