ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, KY

Trinity United Methodist Church Presents The Last Living Supper

By News Staff
935wain.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity UMC, 2418 Campbellsville Road, Columbia, will be presenting the moving drama of Jesus and His disciples in “The Living Last Supper”. It also...

www.935wain.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Local clergy will be praying for world peace at East Berlin United Methodist Church

BERLIN – Local clergy will be joining hands to pray for world peace this Friday night at the East Berlin United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Chinma Uche put out a call to fellow religious leaders in town, residents and dignitaries to come together for an Interfaith Day of World Peace, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 139 Main St., East Berlin.
BERLIN, CT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

How and why Christians celebrate Easter

This year, Easter occurs on April 14. For Christians, Easter is preceded by 40 days of preparation called Lent. Lent is a time of reflection, repentance and resetting in order to experience the new life that Easter represents in the fullest way possible. Just as nature is experiencing a new...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Times Gazette

How do you know God hears your prayers?

“God doesn’t only have one phone line,” says Avery, age 10. Apparently, Avery has never heard a busy signal when praying. We’ve all experienced the unavailability of important people. We may think God is too busy to listen to the details of our lives, but God is the perfect father. He takes special delight when his children come to him in prayer.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
KSIS Radio

Living Last Supper, Crucifixion Performances April 12-13

The 15th annual Living Last Supper and Crucifixion will be presented April 12-13 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church gymnasium, 701 South Massachusetts, with performances by Faith In Action. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 7. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. A freewill offering will...
SEDALIA, MO
KPLC TV

Trinity Baptist Church engages helps Ukraine

Bayou Greenbelt would be a 23-mile water loop around Lake Charles. The Bayou Greenbelt also helps flood mitigation. "Flood control benefits by doing some targeted improvements along the stream bank. There can be places to retain and store more floodwater allowing it to be released more slowly," said Helen Siewers, with National Parks Service.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#Last Supper#Trinity Umc#The Women S Ensemble
Times Gazette

What is the Last Supper?

“The Last Supper was crackers with dots on it,” says Devin, 4. “Jesus was there, nobody else. Oh, yeah, the wise men were there eating with Jesus. The sheep came with them.”. Devin, I think you’ve merged two Bible stories into one. As for the crackers with dots,...
RELIGION
WOLF

Donation presented to local Ukrainian church

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Representatives from the Paul Hook O'Malley Division 4 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians presented a $500 check to Saint Vladimir's Ukrainian Church in Scranton on Wednesday. The donation is intended to help with gathering supplies for Ukraine. The Ancient Order of Hibernians...
SCRANTON, PA
Washington Post

Dumbarton United Methodist Church celebrates 250th anniversary

A previous version of this article spelled mistakenly spelled Shirley Timashev’s name as Shirley Timasher, and said the church began in a copper shop. It began in a cooper shop. This version has been corrected. As the Rev. Rachel Cornwell stood in front of the lectern to address Dumbarton...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa…What is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday will be celebrated Sunday April 10th across the nation in many various religious groups and churches across the globe. The holiday normally kicks off the start to the traditional Holy Week which concludes with Easter Sunday. As a child I would wonder why we would have palm branches and bring them to church and wave them in the sanctuary. Well, I am an adult now, and now I know what the holiday is and why we celebrate.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
operawire.com

Trinity Wall Street Church Fires Music Director Julian Wachner

Trinity Wall Street Church has fired Julian Wachner from his post as Music Director after being accused of Sexual Assault. In a statement the church’s rector said, “on the evening of Feb. 28, 2022, we learned from social media postings about allegations of sexual misconduct against Julian Wachner, which date back to 2014. Trinity promptly engaged a third party investigator to look into the matter, and Julian was placed on administrative leave on March 1.”
MUSIC
Hanford Sentinel

The paradox of life in Christ | Steve Swartz

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Believe it or not, that was basically what the church of the city of Corinth told the Apostle Paul in the spring of A.D. 56. This was tragic because this was a church that Paul himself had founded just six years earlier. What got them to that point? Basically, Paul called some of the members out on sexual sin that was going unchecked in the church, and in multiple ways, they did not respond well. He visited them, they rejected him, and they sent him on his way. He wrote them a letter confronting this sin once again in love. And this time, he had to wait to find out what happened. His co-worker, Titus, had been sent to ascertain how the church was doing and was supposed to meet Paul in the city of Troas. But when Paul arrived in Troas, Titus wasn’t there (Acts 20; 2 Corinthians 2).
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy