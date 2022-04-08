ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startup raises $3 million to destroy chemicals in water

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Aclarity, a Hadley, Mass.-based solution for eliminating PFAS (aka forever chemicals) from drinking water and wastewater, raised $3.3 million in seed funding. Why it matters: PFAS have been...

Good News Network

These Solar Panels Also Pull in Water Vapor to Grow Crops in the Desert

Using a unique hydrogel, scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully drawn water out of the dry air for growing spinach—while producing electricity from the solar panels that power it all. The system offers a sustainable, low-cost strategy to improve food and water security for people living in dry-climate regions.
AGRICULTURE
News 12

Officials: 'Forever chemicals' found in Weston drinking water

Drinking water in Weston is being shut off in schools and town-owned buildings following the discovery of "forever chemicals," town officials say. Forever chemicals, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, include thousands of man-made chemicals that do not break down in the environment naturally, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
WESTON, CT
World Economic Forum

An 'invisible' solution to water shortages is right beneath our feet

Groundwater, which accounts for almost all of the planet's freshwater supplies, is poorly understood and consequently undervalued, says the UN. Only about 1% of water on Earth is freshwater - mostly found in ice caps - with the rest being saline, in the oceans. Of the planet's liquid freshwater, 99%...
INDIA
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dot.LA

Proptech Startup Snappt Raises $100 Million To Help Landlords Flag Fraudulent Rental Applications

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Snappt, a West Hollywood-based proptech startup that helps landlords detect fraudulent rental application documents, has landed a $100 million Series A funding round led by venture capital giant Insight Partners, it announced Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

Startup raises funding for MRI-compatible neurosurgical robot

Fort Lauderdale-based Aim Medical Robotics raised millions to support the development of its robotic-assisted platform for neurosurgery. The company secured $3.4 million in seed funding in a financing round led by Surrey Capital Partners and IQ Capital, a venture capital firm headquartered in the United Kingdom. Aim will use the funding to accelerate the development of a portable MRI-compatible surgical robot designed to improve outcomes for patients undergoing surgery for functional brain disorders and cancer.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Cheddar News

Auction-Based Advertising Startup Topsort Raises $110 Million

Auction-based advertising infrastructure startup Topsort raised $8 million in a seed funding round. Topsort says companies like Google and Amazon have been making huge profits from auction-based advertising for decades, but that the technology is complicated, exclusive, and hard to build. The company is trying to be a solution, by offering an auction-based advertising API to smaller retailers and marketplaces. Regina Ye, CEO and co-founder of Topsort, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Are Turning Plastic Wastes Into Efficient Carbon Capturing Materials

Chemists at Rice University treated waste plastic to capture carbon dioxide from flue gas streams more effectively than current methods. A Rice University lab's recently found chemical process for turning waste plastic into an efficient carbon dioxide (CO2) sorbent for the industry to be a win-win for a pair of critical environmental challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Korean Housing Startup Dongnae Raises $20M

Dongnae, a South Korean startup that aims to help tenants dealing with limited housing options, has raised 25 billion won (about $20.4 million) in a Series A funding round, KoreaTechDesk reported Friday (March 25). The funding round brings Dongae’s total fundraising to about $33 million since it was launched two...
ADVOCACY
Government Technology

Misinformation-Fighting Startup Logically Raises $24M

Logically, a startup that aims to use AI to help governments fight misinformation and disinformation online, has raised $24 million from investors. The round, which brings the company’s total funding amount up to about $37 million according to Crunchbase, signals confidence in the company’s ability to find a market for such technology as misinformation increasingly amplifies problems. The company, though based in the U.K., has worked with government agencies in the U.S. where misinformation about vaccines, election results and other topics have stunted the progress of life-saving anti-COVID measures and even led to political violence.
ECONOMY
Axios

Experts eye a new game plan for COVID vaccines

FDA advisers today will begin sketching out a long-term strategy for COVID vaccinations, addressing the risk of new variants and the need for new boosters. Why it matters: Today's discussions could help lend clarity to a sometimes baffling vaccination effort that’s left many people unsure whether or when to shore up their immunity.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pymnts

FinTech Kamino Raises $6.1M to Help Latam Startups Raise Funds

Kamino, a FinTech working on a product to help startups with international structure, has raised $6.1 million in a funding round, Bloomberg Linea reported Tuesday (March 15). Kamino’s goal is to help Latin American startups raise from global funds. Per the report, the platform is a response to the traditional requirement that startups must have financial accounts outside of Brazil.
ECONOMY
Futurity

Heating trick gets plastic waste to suck up CO2

Researchers have found a way to make plastic waste suck up excess carbon dioxide. The newly discovered chemical technique seems like a win-win for a pair of pressing environmental problems. In the journal ACS Nano, researchers report that heating plastic waste in the presence of potassium acetate produces particles with...
ENVIRONMENT
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: Pregnancy care startup Delfina raises $5 million in seed funding

In 2020, the maternal mortality rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Better data could help spare the lives of people giving birth. San Francisco-based Delfina Care Inc. has created an app to monitor the health of pregnant patients, creating a personalized care plan based on anticipated risks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
