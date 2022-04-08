Startup raises $3 million to destroy chemicals in water

Logically, a startup that aims to use AI to help governments fight misinformation and disinformation online, has raised $24 million from investors. The round, which brings the company’s total funding amount up to about $37 million according to Crunchbase, signals confidence in the company’s ability to find a market for such technology as misinformation increasingly amplifies problems. The company, though based in the U.K., has worked with government agencies in the U.S. where misinformation about vaccines, election results and other topics have stunted the progress of life-saving anti-COVID measures and even led to political violence.
