Affordable things to do in Las Vegas over spring break

Friday is the last day of school before spring break for the Clark County School District and a lot of families may be seeking out things to do, but with the hike in prices for just about everything, the big question is: How can you still have fun without breaking the bank?

13 Action News looked into some affordable options for you and your family.

Big Bounce America in North Las Vegas

This weekend, Big Bounce America is in town . The Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world!

The event is happening at Craig Ranch Regional Park on 851 Lone Mountain Road in North Las Vegas. Entry to the park is free. Tickets to participate in the activities are $30.

Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Longandale

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo is in town until Sunday, April 10. The fair is happening at 1301 Whipple Avenue in Logandale. Tickets range in price from $15 to $45.

Easter event in Henderson

On Sunday, the District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a free Easter event . It’s located at 2240 Village Walk Drive in Henderson.

Sign spinning competition in downtown Las Vegas

Over the weekend, there is a sign spinning competition happening at the Fremont Street Experience located at 425 East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. The event is free to the public.

'Plenty for kids to do': Arcades, Pinball Museum, pools

“What's interesting about Las Vegas is that it’s not really a kids' town but there are a lot of things for kids to do when they come here," said Anthony Curtis, the publisher at Las Vegas Advisor.

"We’ve got enough arcades around, you got the Pinball Museum on the [Las Vegas] Strip and shows that kids can go to. There’s plenty for kids to do and of course, there’s always the pools,” said Curtis.

