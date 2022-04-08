ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

U.S. 31 resurfacing between Beulah, Honor starts next week

By Compiled by Colin Merry
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENZIE COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to invest $8.2 million to resurface 4.6 miles of U.S. 31 from Commercial Street in...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Guide rail upgrades set for I-83 in Dauphin County starting next week

Starting Monday, a contractor is scheduled to upgrade guide rails at various locations along Interstate 83 in Dauphin County according to PennDOT. PennDOT is advising Dauphin County motorists to be aware of the scheduled work that’s set to be performed nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., starting on March 21. Guide rails throughout the northbound and southbound I-83 corridor in Dauphin County will be upgraded according to a press release.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Motorists traveling in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) will encounter lane closures between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Kennett and Pennsbury townships, Chester County, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for milling and paving operations, as a part of project to repair and resurface more than 50 miles of state highways in Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 1 Lane Closure at Night Next Week in Bucks County

BUCK COUNTY, PA — U.S. 1 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Street Road (Route 132) and Route 413 interchanges in Bensalem and Middletown townships on Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for median reconstruction in Bucks County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KOOL 96.5

Road Work on U.S. 93 Between Shoshone and Richfield Starts in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Preliminary work on irrigation systems along U.S. Highway 93/U.S. 26 will get underway in April for a larger repaving project later in the summer between Shoshone and Richfield. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on irrigation structures will need to be done before water begins to flow on a stretch of highway between Marley Road and Jim Bryne Slough, about a six mile stretch. The work will last through the month of April. Flaggers will be in place at various points where there will be one lane of travel. ITD said motorists will have plan on 10 minutes delays. Once the first phase of the project is done crews will return later in July to start the second paving phase. “During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a prepared statement. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”
SHOSHONE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy