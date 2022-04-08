ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rev. Eugene Bailey, Co-Founder of Boston Ten Point Coalition

Rev. Harrison talks with Rev. Eugene Bailey, one of the...

WBUR

Founders of Boston anti-violence nonprofit charged with fraud

A scathing federal grand jury indictment alleges that one of Boston's most prominent social justice activists committed fraud, spending donations to her nonprofit on herself and her husband while they both collected pandemic unemployment benefits. The 38-page indictment, returned Tuesday from the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office, charges Monica Cannon-Grant with...
BOSTON, MA
hiphopnc.com

Ohio Karen Facing Prison Time For Racist Threats

It seems like every week there’s a new Karen story to talk about. You would think once BET makes a movie about your absurdity, that would be enough to make you see the light–I was wrong. A Batavia, Ohio white woman is facing serious prison time after she...
POLITICS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vehicle Of Missing Indiana Mother Found Wrecked In Gary With Bloody Clothing. Where Is Ariana Taylor ?

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ariana Taylor went out with friends to several bars in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her 4-year-old son stayed with his father, Kijon Graham, that evening, and Ariana agreed to pick the little boy up in the morning. After their night out, Ariana's friends dropped her off at the home of her parents. Ariana reportedly "insisted on leaving in her own vehicle," Kijon told ABC 7 Chicago. 23-year-old Ariana Taylor has not been seen or heard from since.
GARY, IN
WISH-TV

Tours of the Catacombs under City Market return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, you have a chance to tour an unusual site full of rich Indianapolis history. Under what once was Tomlinson Hall sits the Catacombs. Kacey Zronek with Indiana Landmarks joined Daybreak to discuss the tours. To learn more, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Nevada official: Missing Indianapolis couple found after man dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — An Indianapolis couple missing in Nevada since Sunday has been found, the Nye County, Nevada, Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night. Ronnie Barker, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69, were found with their car Tuesday afternoon after being stuck for about a week near Silver Peak in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Co Founders
Inc.com

In Love, With Business: Lessons From Co-Founder Couples

Tiffany Chen remembers sitting on a plastic bucket turned upside down over a drain that was spewing wastewater into the kitchen of the Austin-based cookie-delivery company she had co-founded. It was 2001, torrential rain was overwhelming the city's drainage and sewer system, and Tiffany was trying to do whatever she could to keep the flood level from reaching the electrical outlets. She and her business partner and now husband, Leon, had begun their company out of an apartment as college kids just two years earlier, and this small kitchen, in a storefront they shared with a potato restaurant called Spudnik, was their first official place of business. The two of them had been working day and night since graduation to meet the surging local demand for their service, but they hadn't managed yet to break out of the cycle of doing almost everything themselves--including flood control.
SMALL BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Lafayette’s new Loeb Stadium to host 1st touring band, America, in June

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette officials made a major announcement on Wednesday. The city will host the band America this summer at the new Loeb Stadium. The group’s biggest hits from the early 1970s include “A Horse with No Name” and “Ventura Highway.” Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell will perform in the show. The other founding member, Dan Peek, died in 2011.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD prepares to spend $9M to add gunshot-detection technology

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaders of the Indianapolis Police Metropolitan Department say they will be spending $9 million they received from the federal American Rescue Plan on new technology to help tackle the gun violence plaguing the city. The technology could include adding gunshot-detection systems throughout Indianapolis. ““We’re going to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ope! How to speak like a Hoosier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Yeah, no, for sure.”. This week’s visit from Indianapolis Mom’s on Daybreak focuses on the way we talk. “It’s a complete hobby of mine to sort of pick up and observe those different nuances and phrases and words,” said Gráinne McConnell, who grew up in Northern Ireland.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Remembering Alexis Rogers’ grandma Lillie Rogers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers is remembering her grandmother Lillie Rogers Wednesday as she recently passed away at the age of 84. Here’s more from her:. During my time here on News 8 you have heard me talk a lot about my grandma. Everything from her...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

