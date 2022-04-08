ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Goran Dragic, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris have all been ruled out for the evening.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is listed as probable due to an ankle injury.

The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-38 record in 80 games played.


