ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Columbus

Guest lecturer Murphy explores the growing criticisms of monuments in the U.S.

By GRACE PIZZINI
videtteonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonuments across America have faced scrutiny throughout history based on factors such as aesthetics, location, cost and artistic depictions. University of Arizona Chair and Director of graduate studies in the social, cultural and critical theory program Dr. Kaitlin Murphy discussed other implications that monuments can create during a Zoom presentation held...

www.videtteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

How a guest lecturer changed my perspective on grieving

Guest speakers are widely incorporated into college classes. They use their specialized knowledge in a particular field of study to supplement the course material and the professor’s lectures, and they often incorporate their personal experiences into the lectures to provide a unique perspective for students. I’ve had several guest lectures this semester, but one in particular resonated with me.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS LA

Long Beach Exploring National Monument Status For The Queen Mary

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Long Beach has high hopes for the Queen Mary – national monument status. (credit: CBS) The Queen Mary, which was built in 1930, is currently a National Historic Landmark, which makes it eligible for certain grants and tax incentives from the National Park Service. But if it were granted national monument status, the federal government would own the ship and be responsible for its repairs and maintenance. National Monument status is generally granted to “a place of historic, scenic, or scientific interest set aside for preservation,” and is generally granted by Congress or the president of the United States. The stately ship has a storied past, but its future is more cloudy – its most recent operator filed for bankruptcy, so the City of Long Beach took control of it last year. But keeping the Queen Mary in tip-top shape is a costly endeavor. The city is currently auctioning off the ship’s 36-foot lifeboats to nonprofits that would preserve them, and the ship itself is closed until this summer for a $5 million repair and rehabilitation project.
LONG BEACH, CA
Syracuse.com

NY must address caregiver shortage as burden of Alzheimer’s grows (Guest Opinion by Cathy James)

Cathy James is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. Today’s release of The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and here in New York state is continuing to grow. The latest numbers make it clear that more Americans are living with the disease — an estimated 6.5 million aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including more than 400,000 in New York state.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Monuments#Lecturer#University Of Arizona#Arizona Chair#Illinois State University#European American

Comments / 0

Community Policy