CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A standoff in the northwest part of Cedar Rapids on Monday is now over. Police tell TV-9 that a family member of a man with multiple warrants was at another family member’s home in the 600 block of I Avenue near Time Check park. Around 4:00 pm officers attempted to convince the man to talk with them, but instead, he refused and barricaded himself.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 20 DAYS AGO