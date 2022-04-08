ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Anti-lynching law is long overdue

By John J Dunphy
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291588_0f3OhB9g00

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act breezed through the House and Senate and will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Section 2 of this act states that Section 249(a) of title 18, United States Code, is amended by adding at the end the following: “(5) LYNCHING.—Whoever conspires to commit any offense under paragraph (1), (2), or (3) shall, if death or serious bodily injury (as defined in section 2246 of this title) results from the offense, be imprisoned for not more than 30 years, fined in accordance with this title, or both.

“(6) OTHER CONSPIRACIES.—Whoever conspires to commit any offense under paragraph (1), (2), or (3) shall, if death or serious bodily injury (as defined in section 2246 of this title) results from the offense, or if the offense includes kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, be imprisoned for not more than 30 years, fined in accordance with this title, or both.”

This measure has been a long time coming. An anti-lynching bill was first introduced in 1900 by Congressman George Henry White of North Carolina, who was at that time the only black member of Congress. White’s bill never even made it out of committee, thanks to congressional Southern Democrats. White was a Republican. In his day, the GOP was the political party of choice for blacks. The Democratic party – especially in the South – was a bastion of white supremacy dedicated to maintaining segregation and depriving blacks of enfranchisement.

White himself was the victim of a political lynching. The North Carolina state legislature passed a measure in 1899 that effectively denied blacks the right to vote. White, who first had been elected to Congress in 1896, declined to run for re-election in 1900.

The anti-lynching bill is named for 14-year-old Emmett Till, a Chicago resident who was lynched in 1955 while visiting relatives in Mississippi. Till allegedly flirted with a white woman, although the actual scenario remains a matter of dispute. The woman’s husband and his half-brother kidnapped Till in the middle of the night, beat and shot him, tied a 70-pound fan to his body and then threw him into a river.

Till’s corpse was recovered and returned to Chicago. His mother insisted on an open-casket funeral, so that the world could see what had been done to her son. Photos of Till’s unrecognizable face circulated across the nation and around the world.

There was a trial but both men were found not guilty by an all-white jury that deliberated for just 67 minutes. A year later, Till’s murderers admitted in an interview with Look magazine that they had indeed killed the teenager.

“Equal Justice Initiative, Lynching in America: Confronting the Legacy of Racial Terror (Third Edition, 2017),” which can be accessed on line, documents 4,084 lynchings of black Americans in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia between 1877, when Reconstruction ended, and 1950.

It would be erroneous to assume that lynching has been confined to the South, however. Lynchings have occurred even in Illinois. While conducting research for my book “Murder and Mayhem in Southwestern Illinois,” I learned that David Wyatt, a black teacher, was lynched in Belleville in 1903. Wyatt was arrested after committing a non-fatal shooting. A mob took Wyatt from his jail cell, hanged him from a telephone pole in the public square and built a fire under him.

When these actions didn’t satisfy the mob’s lust for torture, the still-alive Wyatt was cut down, had coal oil poured over his body and was then cast him into the fire. According to the New York Times account of Wyatt’s lynching, mob members “fell upon him with clubs and knives and cut and beat the burning body almost to pieces, and not until every sign of life had departed did they desist and permit the flames to devour the body.”

Robert Prager, a white coal miner, was lynched in Collinsville in 1918. The United States had entered World War I the previous year and the German-born Prager was thought to be a spy.

This anti-lynching bill was long overdue. The U.S. Senate passed it unanimously. I haven’t been this proud of the senate since 2018 when it unanimously passed a resolution rejecting Trump’s declaration that the press is the enemy of the American people.

John J. Dunphy is an author, book store owner and recording secretary for the Godfrey Democrats.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynching#White Supremacy#House#Senate#United States Code#Southern Democrats#Republican#Gop
The Associated Press

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 was upheld Thursday by a federal appeals court. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate. The ruling, a rare win for the administration at the New Orleans-based appellate court, said that the federal judge didn’t have jurisdiction in the case and those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Georgia Sun

Which states have the most Confederate memorials?

Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Whose Heritage?” data project counted more than 2,000 Confederate memorials throughout the country today, including statues, parks, schools, streets, highways, or practically any structure which, in one way or another, honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
POLITICS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy