Minor Two-Vehicle Accident Friday Morning Near Centre Animal Shelter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sgt. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead following a two vehicle crash in Richland County. The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, on Broad River Road (I-176) near the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard (SC-60).
One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning near West Branch. According to the Iowa State Patrol, just before noon a 2006 Toyota Prius was rear-ended by a semi in the eastbound right lane of Interstate 80 just west of the West Branch exit. One person was killed, one person was seriously injured and treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and one was treated at Mercy Iowa City after receiving a minor injury.
RENO COUNTY — An accident just before 3 p.m. Friday near Hutchinson claimed one life. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, deputies, along with Fire and EMS, responded to the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. for an injury accident. They found that a gray 1988 Chevrolet 1500 operated by an 18 year old male from Hutchinson was north bound on Halstead Rd. when he failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a gray 2018 GMC Yukon traveling east on 56th Ave.
Man dead following a two-vehicle accident in Santa Rosa (Santa Rosa, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Santa Rosa. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 6:45 a.m. on Bennett Valley Road. The preliminary reports showed that a man driving a silver Volkswagen Beetle slammed into trees. The reports also revealed that the man was heading east on Bennett Valley Road at a high rate of speed when it drove past a car across a double yellow line [...]
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after what appears to be human remains were found near an events and entertainment venue in West Midtown. Police said construction workers found the remains in the area of Jefferson and Echo Streets Thursday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound lanes were blocked on Interstate 20 Monday morning due to two traffic accidents. The accidents happened on the eastbound side near exit 190 in Grovetown between 8:17 and 8:20 a.m. Columbia County dispatchers says one accident involved two vehicles, and a second accident involved three...
---- One person is dead after a submerged vehicle was pulled from a pond near Hazel Green early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 14,000 block of highways 231/431 North near Charity Lane, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman. Webster said crews responded about 7:05 a.m....
Comments / 0