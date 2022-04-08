ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Break: Free rabies shots/microchips & Downtown Plant Swap

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each...

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
WWL-TV

List: School closures, changes due to severe weather on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
K945

A North Bossier Restaurant Favorite Is Calling it Quits

There Have Been Rumblings About a North Bossier Restaurant Closing Its Doors. At first, I thought it was just a classic case of the North Bossier rumor mill. Why lie I love rumors more than the average person so I leaned in to find out more. Why was Cork & Barrel calling it quits? Although I have never been to eat at Cork & Barrel restaurant I have heard great things.
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
MyArkLaMiss

Joint effort by law enforcement leads to arrest of duo and seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, and rifle in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics. Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1. The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd. TPSO says, “Agents were […]
KTBS

Mother of slain sophomore wants answers and an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Clinton Johnson III's mother invited KTBS out to her son's grave marker on Friday. She says it still doesn't seem real that five months later she's still waiting for answers even an arrest. Clinton Johnson III, also known by his friends as "Three," was killed in October...
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department responds to drive-by shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Friday, April 8, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Conrad Street in reference to a drive-by shooting. Once officers arrived, they discovered that two houses were struck by gunfire. An investigation revealed the shots came from a gunman traveling in […]
MyArkLaMiss

Victim shoots up teen’s car after alleged armed robbery in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified teenager was recently arrested after officers were asked to investigate a vehicle full of bullet holes in Louisiana. It all started on April 1 when the 17-year-old allegedly “committed an armed robbery on Fairgrounds Road in Franklinton,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The teenager is accused of […]
KTBS

House and car hit as 30 shots fired in drive-by shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Friday morning in west Shreveport. It happened at Joy Drive and Kingswood Street. Officers on the scene told KTBS 3 News that more than 30 shots were fired. Some of the bullets struck a vehicle and a house. Luckily nobody was injured.
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA

