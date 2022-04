Wee Wuns Weekday Ministry will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the Cypress community on May 15. The child care center held its first class session in July 1971 and saw its first graduates of the program in 1972. The ministry will hold festivities for this milestone in May to allow more current students to take part in the fun. There will be a worship service to start the day, followed by free hot dogs, food trucks, inflatable castles, face painting and other festivities. The event is free. 281-469-2058. www.weewuns.org.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO