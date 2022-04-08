World food prices surge 13% to record high over Ukraine war

Global food prices increased by a record 13% in March over February. AP

Worldwide food prices hit a record high in March as exports from Russia and Ukraine — the world’s largest grain producers — are largely stuck in those countries.

The United Nations said Friday that its food price index jumped nearly 13% from February to March, with wheat, barley, corn, oats and sunflower oil in short supply because of the six-week-old war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine account for 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn supplies, respectively.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said feed prices could rise as much as 20%, which in turn could cause malnutrition in countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and elsewhere.

In parts of Central and West Africa, the war has already exacerbated a fragile food ecosystem.

Some countries could face malnutrition as grains become too expensive and scarce.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly one-third of the world’s grain supplies.

“There is a sharp deterioration of the food and nutrition security in the region,” said Sib Ollo, senior researcher for the West and Central African regions of the WFO, adding that 6 million children are malnourished and nearly 16 million people in urban areas are at risk of food insecurity.

The agency’s cereal price index rose by a record 17% in March while its vegetable oil index rocketed by a record 23%.

The FAO also cut its projection of world wheat production this year to 784 million tons from 790 million in March because it believes that 20% of Ukraine’s winter crop might not be harvested this year.

The six-week-old war in Ukraine has nearly halted exports of wheat, corn, barley and oats from Russia and Ukraine.

Other large grain-producing countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Australia and Argentina, are trying to ramp up production to fill in the gaps in the supply chain.

But Russia is a big maker of fertilizer, which is produced in the Black Sea region, and those supplies are also not available to farmers.