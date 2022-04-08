ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Upstate woman charged with trafficking meth and assaulting an arrest

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

A Union County woman is facing multiple charges after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. A Deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office made the traffic stop Wednesday evening on I-85 South near I-26.

The driver, 32 year old Kimberly Dawn Neal of Buffalo reportedly tried to flee on foot after being asked to step out of the vehicle. The Deputy caught Neal and she then allegedly tried to bite him, she was later taken into custody. She is charged with Trafficking Meth, Marijuana Possession and Resisting Arrest With Assault.

