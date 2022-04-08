Lawmakers approve $250 million for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has endorsed a temporary measure in response to landowner complaints about proposed carbon pipelines. Under the proposal, developers wouldn’t be able to apply for eminent domain authority to seize property for the carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann, of Wilton, says it’s about ensuring the negotiation process between the pipeline companies and landowners is fair. Representative Steven Hansen, a Democrat from Sioux City, says this doesn’t respond to landowners who have no desire to have the pipelines on their properties. The House attached the temporary moratorium to a far larger budget bill that now goes to the Senate for consideration.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO