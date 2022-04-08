ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers approve $250 million for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A panel of Nevada lawmakers has approved putting $250 million in federal dollars toward a new housing initiative, the largest investment in housing in the state's history. The Interim Finance Committee voted Thursday in...

Western Iowa Today

House Approves Eminent Domain Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has endorsed a temporary measure in response to landowner complaints about proposed carbon pipelines. Under the proposal, developers wouldn’t be able to apply for eminent domain authority to seize property for the carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann, of Wilton, says it’s about ensuring the negotiation process between the pipeline companies and landowners is fair. Representative Steven Hansen, a Democrat from Sioux City, says this doesn’t respond to landowners who have no desire to have the pipelines on their properties. The House attached the temporary moratorium to a far larger budget bill that now goes to the Senate for consideration.
DES MOINES, IA
Nevada Appeal

Affordable housing is a crisis, Nevada lawmakers told

Lawmakers were told Tuesday that affordable housing is a crisis in Nevada now. Nevada Rural Housing Authority Director Bill Brewer said that inflation, labor costs and demand are driving prices through the roof. He said the authority is trying to build a 60-unit complex in Mesquite but the price has gone up $3 million in just the last 100 days.
NEVADA STATE
WRBL News 3

General Fund approved by Alabama House

ALABAMA (WRBL) – In Alabama, the largest General Fund budget in the state’s history has passed the state house. Alabama’s General Fund goes toward non-education expenses in the state. This year, the proposal includes millions more dollars for mental health, with funds going towards two new mental health crisis centers. The Alabama Medicaid agency will […]
ALABAMA STATE
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Government
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
Steve Sisolak
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Affordable Housing#Home Means Nevada#Nevadans
MarketWatch

A $10 billion funding package for next phase of COVID battle stalls in Senate, as cases start climbing again in 28 states

A $10 billion measure aimed at bolstering the U.S. government’s COVID-19 defenses stalled in the Senate on Wednesday and is expected to remain in limbo for weeks. Republicans sought a vote on an amendment preserving immigration curbs imposed by then-President Donald Trump that the Biden administration is slated to end on May 23, the Associated Press reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

House Passes Retirement Bill, Setting Up Senate Action

A legislative package that mirrors House bill will take shape in the Senate. Cardin-Portman legislation will be the “base” for the Senate bill. The House passed a package of retirement provisions Tuesday with bipartisan support, setting up the Senate to craft its own package. Senate Finance Committee Chairman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAVY News 10

Maryland lawmakers approve gas tax holiday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, state lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the emergency 30-day gas tax holiday. This legislation is expected to save Maryland drivers about 37 cents per gallon. Overall, Maryland drivers are expected to save about $100 million. The state is able to afford this gas holiday due to a projected budget surplus […]
MARYLAND STATE

