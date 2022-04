WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The lot on 522 South 3rd Street will soon be the home to Chef Sunny Gerhart’s new restaurant “Olivero.”. Gerhart, owner of St. Roch Fine Oysters & Bar in Raleigh, hopes to combine New Orleans style with North Carolina food in his latest venture. He chose the name as an homage to his great grandfather Jose Olivero who immigrated from Seville to New Orleans.

