Jefferson County, AR

Deputies identify victim in Jefferson County shooting, 1 arrested

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies have released the identity of a man killed in a Thursday evening shooting.

Deputies identified the victim as 33-year-old Anthony Alexander.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home located in the 3100 block of Eva Drive near the Hardin Community just before 7 p.m. in regard to a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found Alexander, who had been shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said they arrested 51-year-old Charlie Andrew Irvin in connection to the death.

Deputies said Irvin was booked into the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center and is facing charges of capital murder and tampering with evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation and deputies are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496.

