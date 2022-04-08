Ed Sheeran Gets It: As He Wins His Copyright Lawsuit, He Decries ‘Culture’ Of Bogus Copyright Suits

As the social media manager for ATL, please trust that I’ve spent my fair share of time trolling the net for Nyan Cat remixes, watching 30-somethings laugh defiantly in the face of Gods, and using the internet for its intended purpose. From that wealth of experience, I’ve gleaned a bit of wisdom — the different social media sites have different personalities and uses about them. The once great social haven Mypace that once prepared more youths for a future in coding than the Melinda Gates Foundation now is largely a spot to listen to music. Facebook, once a wild land where Ivy leaguers would post pics of snorting blow without consequence, has morphed into your grandmother’s favorite social media platform. And an international monolith whose collection of data makes Google jealous, but that’s not the point. Instagram is where you go to doom scroll and LinkedIn, much like the show “Cops,” is where you find out “Oh, that’s what happened to that frat bro from that one time.”

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO