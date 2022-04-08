Deputies: 1 arrested after Marlboro Co. woman stabbed in eye

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies have arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman in the eye.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home in the Tatum community of Marlboro County in reference to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim with a stab wound to her eye. According to deputies, Calvin Campbell, 58, of Bennettsville, and the female had an argument, leading to Campbell punching her while holding a set of keys in his hand causing the stab wound.

The woman was transported to a local medical facility for further treatment. Campbell was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for domestic violence 2nd degree.

