The 3 ‘Biggest Mistakes' Companies Make With Return to Office, According to Google's Head of Workspace

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Post-pandemic life is beginning to come into focus, but post-pandemic work⁠—particularly the sort that used to be done in offices⁠—remains a blur. Fortune’s Geoff Colvin wrote last week about Goldman Sachs’ effort to get employees back to the office five days a week. “The secret sauce to our organization,” CEO David Solomon told him, “is [that] we attract thousands of really extraordinary young people who come to Goldman Sachs to learn to work, to create a network of other extraordinary people, and work very hard to serve our clients.” But Goldman is an outlier. Just a few steps down the street, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri laid out for me a radically different vision, saying that 40% of his employees will continue to work remotely, and the remainder will be required to work at the office only two days a week. “Hybrid” is the byword adopted by most companies—a catchall term that is defined only by its lack of definition.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO