ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas’ Woman To Woman Luncheon Returns

By Greg Nielsen
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago

The 10th Woman to Woman Luncheon benefiting Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas returns May 25, 2022 at the ​Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel at...

www.peoplenewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Jewish Family Services collecting feminine hygiene products

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In honor of Women's history month, Jewish Family Services is collecting feminine hygiene products in addition to food bank items at their monthly donation drive. They're collecting period products like pads and tampons through the end of March at the Jewish Community Center in Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
DFW Community News

South Dallas Church a Repeated Victim of Crime

Records show stolen property crimes are up 22% so far this year and a South Dallas church is an example of the problem. Pastor Todd Atkins said Salem Institutional Baptist Church has been hit by crime repeatedly in the past year. “We had a bus stolen. We’ve had the front...
DALLAS, TX
KHON2

In-person Easter service returns

After two years of Easter Sunday services being online or a hybrid of virtual and in-person, many churches are getting ready to welcome back members and with that, a sense of normalcy.
KAILUA, HI
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy