Economy

Startups in 2022 are indeed ‘harder, Better, Faster, stronger’

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This was our live show week! Yes, Mary Ann and Natasha and Alex got together with Grace for our Friday recording on Thursday, meaning that we gathered on...

TechCrunch

Instacart is coming after users who tricked shoppers out of tips

Today, weeks after announcing a new SaaS-focused business model amid a slashed valuation, the delivery unicorn is introducing another protection for shoppers. Per a press release, Instacart is rolling out a tip protection service to give its shoppers more reliable access to their tips. The protection will see Instacart protect...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Fintech Roundup: How going Fast and furious can ruin your startup

The big events in the fintech world over the last week felt like a very different vibe from 2021, which was filled with mega rounds, celebrations and lofty valuations. First off, 3-year-old one-click checkout startup Fast announced it was shutting down after struggling to raise more capital to keep operations running. The announcement wasn’t a complete shock considering there were hints of trouble, as reported by The Information, the week prior. Those hints included the revelation that the startup had generated just $600,000 in revenue for all of 2021 despite raising $120 million in venture capital earlier in the year (in a round led by Stripe) and rumors that the company was having trouble raising more funds, and as a result, might be seeking a buyer.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Harder And Harder To Keep Up

The March preliminary read on sentiment from the University of Michigan showed lower levels of optimism than at the depths of the COVID crash. You don’t need us to tell you how confusing this market and economy have been. On Friday, the March preliminary read on sentiment from the University of Michigan showed lower levels of optimism than at the depths of the COVID crash. Despite the pessimism, though, on Monday, the New York Fed’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that wage growth expectations for the next year broke out to 3.04%, which is the highest level in the history of the survey.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Austin emerges as a city of unicorns and tech giants

As Austin’s skyline expands, the city continues to solidify its standing as a tech hub. And the numbers are there to back it up. VCs invested over $5.5 billion across 412 deals in 2021, more than double the amount of capital invested in 2020, according to PitchBook data. Rounds are getting larger, too, signaling a further maturing of the market: All of the top 10 deals for Austin in 2021 amounted to $100 million or more.
AUSTIN, TX
TechCrunch

Equity Monday: Elon’s Twitter stake and the fate of rival social networks

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week. After last week’s super startup-heavy show,...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

3 ways deep tech founders can climb out of pilot purgatory

Champ Suthipongchai is a co-founder and general partner at Creative Ventures, a method-driven deep tech VC firm investing in startups that address the impact of increasing labor shortages, rising healthcare costs and the climate crisis. Our portfolio companies are amazing as pilots, but they face a challenge moving from pilot...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Just how much has late-stage venture capital slowed?

But despite the fact that Q1 2022 posted historically elevated results, venture capital investment decelerated from Q4 2021 levels. And it may be that late-stage startups are those under the most fundraising pressure, data indicates. Through the lens of the pace of unicorn creation, how frequently we’re seeing nine-figure rounds,...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Better.com CTO transitioning to advisory role in wake of mass layoffs

She will remain an “advisor” to the company, which will give her “more flexibility to spend more time with her family and additional time in Hong Kong,” according to the internal memo, which is signed by CEO Vishal Garg. Yu joined Better.com in January 2021 to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The biggest VC firms are managing a lot more moolah than you thought

That’s been the collective reaction around these parts after reading a new post by business journalist Eric Newcomer, who smartly took the time to review filings for his newsletter, Newcomer, that reveal how much money some of biggest brands in venture capital are currently managing. The numbers are frankly staggering.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Mobility

This is a star-studded event. Founders will be on the same stage as Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov, Zoox co-founder Jesse Levinson, Joby Aviation’s Bonny Simi and more. What are the qualifications to participate in Mobility Startup Pitch-Off? It’s simple:. Is an early-stage startup. Has a minimally viable product.
JOBS
TechCrunch

Why VCs don’t need to fear a financial slowdown

As an investor who prides himself on being able to identify the best early-stage startups, I’m confident that VCs with high-quality seed investments don’t need to fear a potential slowdown. Obviously, a slowdown would result in lower valuations and less capital flowing to startups, but that might not be the worst thing for investors looking to double down on their investments at attractive prices.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Study of Apple’s ATT impact highlights competition concerns

However, the researchers found little change to tracking libraries baked into apps and also saw many apps still collecting tracking data despite the user having asked the apps not to be tracked. Additionally, they found evidence of app makers engaging in privacy-hostile fingerprinting of users, through the use of server-side...
MARKETS

