A 30-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday as he left a party in Brooklyn, police said. The victim had just left the party near the Tapscott Houses on Tapscott St. near Blake Ave. in Brownsville when shots rang out about 4:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was struck in the torso. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO