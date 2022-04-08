ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Camila Cabello, Jack White, Chlöe, Miranda Lambert and more

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gF6HI_0f3Oc6VP00

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Audacy All New offers all of the new releases for each week, in one place. Updated every Friday, you won’t miss out on the new music you need to hear to stay up-to-date.

Press play for the latest bangers from Camila Cabello , Vince Staples , Cole Swindell , Jack White , Chlöe , Papa Roach , Charlie Puth , Martin Garrix , Miranda Lambert , 42 Dugg , and more this week on Audacy All New .

New this week (April 8):

psychofreak - Camila Cabello
Boys Don't Cry - Camila Cabello
Through the Fire - Fivio Foreign
What's My Name - Fivio Foreign
Every Beer - Cole Swindell
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Being In Love - Wet Leg
Too Late Now - Wet Leg
The White Raven - Jack White
Into the Twilight - Jack White
(Everything But) Her Love - Father John Misty
Only A Fool - Father John Misty
Ice Talk - 42 Dugg
I Never Judged You - 42 Dugg
Kill The Noise - Papa Roach
Ego Trip - Papa Roach
LEMONADE - Vince Staples
BANG THAT - Vince Staples
doomsday - Lizzy McAlpine
hate to be lame - Lizzy McAlpine
Anxieties (Out of Time) - The Regrettes
Barely on My Mind - The Regrettes
who hurt you - ROLE MODEL
stripclub music - ROLE MODEL
I Wanna Live Like Everybody - Mondo Cozmo
Eyes of Love - Mondo Cozmo
Iris Rose - Orville Peck
Bronco - Orville Peck
Talk - Omar Apollo
Killing Me - Omar Apollo
First Class - Jack Harlow
HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini
Hey, Hey, Rise Up (featuring Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd
Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood
That's Hilarious - Charlie Puth
Treat Me - Chlöe
Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta
LONDON - BIA
That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers
Actin' Up - Miranda Lambert
Taco - IDK
Neck & Wrist - Pusha T
90s American Superstar - Wallice
Quantum - Martin Garrix
High - Caitlyn Smith
Crazy - Doechii
Married to Your Melody - Imanbek
All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love) - Lauv
Speed Trials On Acid (feat. Dan Diamond) (Extended Mix) - Carl Cox
Gotta Let It Go - Joyce Manor
Happier in Hell - Royal & the Serpent
Evolve - The Disco Biscuits
Block me out - Gracie Abrams

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Audacy

Audacy

