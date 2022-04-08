This week's new music on Audacy All New: Camila Cabello, Jack White, Chlöe, Miranda Lambert and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

Audacy All New offers all of the new releases for each week, in one place. Updated every Friday, you won’t miss out on the new music you need to hear to stay up-to-date.

Press play for the latest bangers from Camila Cabello , Vince Staples , Cole Swindell , Jack White , Chlöe , Papa Roach , Charlie Puth , Martin Garrix , Miranda Lambert , 42 Dugg , and more this week on Audacy All New .

New this week (April 8):

psychofreak - Camila Cabello

Boys Don't Cry - Camila Cabello

Through the Fire - Fivio Foreign

What's My Name - Fivio Foreign

Every Beer - Cole Swindell

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Being In Love - Wet Leg

Too Late Now - Wet Leg

The White Raven - Jack White

Into the Twilight - Jack White

(Everything But) Her Love - Father John Misty

Only A Fool - Father John Misty

Ice Talk - 42 Dugg

I Never Judged You - 42 Dugg

Kill The Noise - Papa Roach

Ego Trip - Papa Roach

LEMONADE - Vince Staples

BANG THAT - Vince Staples

doomsday - Lizzy McAlpine

hate to be lame - Lizzy McAlpine

Anxieties (Out of Time) - The Regrettes

Barely on My Mind - The Regrettes

who hurt you - ROLE MODEL

stripclub music - ROLE MODEL

I Wanna Live Like Everybody - Mondo Cozmo

Eyes of Love - Mondo Cozmo

Iris Rose - Orville Peck

Bronco - Orville Peck

Talk - Omar Apollo

Killing Me - Omar Apollo

First Class - Jack Harlow

HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini

Hey, Hey, Rise Up (featuring Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox) - Pink Floyd

Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood

That's Hilarious - Charlie Puth

Treat Me - Chlöe

Crazy What Love Can Do - David Guetta

LONDON - BIA

That's Where I Am - Maggie Rogers

Actin' Up - Miranda Lambert

Taco - IDK

Neck & Wrist - Pusha T

90s American Superstar - Wallice

Quantum - Martin Garrix

High - Caitlyn Smith

Crazy - Doechii

Married to Your Melody - Imanbek

All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love) - Lauv

Speed Trials On Acid (feat. Dan Diamond) (Extended Mix) - Carl Cox

Gotta Let It Go - Joyce Manor

Happier in Hell - Royal & the Serpent

Evolve - The Disco Biscuits

Block me out - Gracie Abrams

