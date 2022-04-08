Rockwall County chase ends in Rowlett; one man arrested, one still on the run

ROWLETT (1080 KRLD)- A police chase suspect has been captured in Rowlett Friday morning -- but they're still looking for another.

Late Thursday night, Rockwall County Sheriff's Deputies chased a vehicle into Rowlett where the driver and passenger bailed out near The George Bush Turnpike and Lake Hill Drive. Officers chased them on foot but lost them for a bit. They brought in sniffer dogs to track them down but after a while, they had vanished.

At about 2 a.m. police and the dogs returned to the scene on reports of some suspicious men. At that point, one of the men was cornered and arrested. But for now, the search for the other continues.

