Cowboys Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright dies at 76

Cowboys Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright died Thursday at the age of 76.

Wright played in the five Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the 1970s and earned two Super Bowl rings. The team selected Wright in the 1967 draft and he played 13 of his 14 seasons with Dallas.

He made the Pro Bowl six seasons in a row and was a three-time All-Pro. He was voted to the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team and is a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

Wright was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.