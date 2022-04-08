ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Obituary Notices – April 8, 2022

Cover picture for the articleNew Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Maudine Ceres Kainoa; Elizabeth Rowland...

The Associated Press

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainian forces dug in on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Prosecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion

April 10 (Reuters) - A local prosecutor in Texas will dismiss criminal charges against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested for a self-induced abortion in a case that had drawn national scrutiny and led abortion rights activists to demonstrate on her behalf. Following a grand jury indictment of her on...
LAW
The Associated Press

Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. In a statement Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he formally backed the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

NYC mayor tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning and has gone into isolation. “This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” Adams’s office said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote early Sunday set Pakistan on an uncertain political path, with Khan calling on supporters to take to the streets in protest and the political opposition preparing to install his replacement. Khan was brought down...
CHINA
NBC News

Russia appoints general with cruel history to oversee Ukraine offensive

Russia's reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, a man with a history of targeting civilians, to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that Russia intends to terrorize civilians as the war progresses. Dvornikov, who most recently oversaw Russian troops in Syria, was...
MILITARY

