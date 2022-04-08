ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

DeWitt officer charged in altercation with newspaper delivery driver

By Sarah Wright
Morning Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently announced that an off-duty DeWitt police officer, who followed a man delivering newspapers in his neighborhood, now faces felony charges. On Jan. 14, 2021, shortly after 7 a.m., Chad Vorce twice drew his firearm while off duty – and outside of his jurisdiction...

