Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo was responding to a domestic disturbance and burglary on the afternoon of March 31 in the 1100 block of Forest Street, when the 63-year-old veteran officer came under gunfire and was killed.

Lebo was to retire on May 1, according to Mayor Sherry Capello. He had 40 years of service with the Lebanon City Police Department.

Promoted to lieutenant in March 2005, Lebo received a commendation in 1995 for "action beyond the call of duty" when he and another officer were the first to respond to a murder/suicide call.

Lebanon city has seen only two officer deaths in the line of duty: Chief Aaron McCord in 1890 and Patrolman Cyrus Shaeffer in 1903, according to Capello.

The latest of the shooting: DA reveals new details in shooting death of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Watch: Funeral service for Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo