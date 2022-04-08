ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Local pediatric patient named Champion to inspire others and raise awareness for The UVM Children’s Hospital

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariella with her 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion Medal. Vermont Business Magazine A local child from Burlington has been chosen to represent the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Champions program in 2022. Mariella Desjardin, 10, has been a patient at the UVM Children’s Hospital...

