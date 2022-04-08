Breach of privacy at Cash App puts more than 8 million people at risk

THE DATA of more than eight million Cash App users has been breached, according to a report. Cash App's parent company Block Inc. revealed on Wednesday that a former employee accessed 8.2 million users' information. The breach happened on December 10th when the ex-employee downloaded several internal documents containing sensitive...
Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
“While this employee had regular access to these reports as part of their past job responsibilities, in this instance these reports were accessed without permission after their employment ended,” the filing reads. Block refused to answer our questions about why a former employee still had access to this data, and for how long they retained access after their employment at the company had ended.
Researchers say that malicious Android applications disguised as legitimate shopping apps are stealing Malaysian bank customers' financial data. On Wednesday, ESET's cybersecurity team published new research documenting three separate apps targeting customers who belong to eight Malaysian banks. First identified in late 2021, the attackers began by distributing a fake...
DOZENS of apps with alleged ties to U.S. spy agencies have been yanked from the Google Play Store for secretly harvesting data. According to the Wall Street Journal, the software had been downloaded by millions of people and included several Muslim prayer apps. The software tracked GPS data and collected...
A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
That app you just downloaded can seem like a lot of fun at first — or it may be one of the more convenient and practical apps you’ve ever used. But, unbeknownst to you, it could also be the source of myriad privacy and security woes. Some apps are simply worse for your security than others, and knowing which apps are suspect amongst tech experts is a good way to avoid giving away data you never intended to part ways with. Tech Expert Venessa Ezekiel, the Lead Editor at Oofloo, says this is the one app she recommends all iPhone users delete immediately to boost your security and privacy.
If you’re the type of person who cringes every time your phone rings, you are probably also the type who is using one or more messenger apps to communicate to the world without actually having to speak on the phone. But if you are also concerned about your privacy and security online, it’s worth knowing which messenger apps are riskier than others so that you can make a more informed decision about the app you choose you use.
Mobile phones have excellent features these days, but more significant storage requirements come with technology upgrades. If you only have 64GB of internal storage, it will fill to the brim with photos and videos in no time. Tap or click here for what to do if your iCloud or Google storage is full.
GMAIL users are being warned of a dangerous email doing the rounds that could strip you of your savings. Cyber security experts say that the message contains a dodgy attachment that, if opened, puts your bank account at risk. The attack was detailed in a blog post last week by...
A DODGY image editing app downloaded more than 100,000 times has been accused of stealing people's Facebook details. Experts say they found a sinister trojan called Facestealer lurking under the bonnet of Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools, which connects to a Russian server. The spyware allows hackers to gain complete access...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — a real, human man who works — understands the plight of those who work remotely. The 37-year-old founder of one of the world’s largest companies is actually working remotely as you read this. But unlike you or me, Zuckerberg’s home office is in the metaverse. Zuckerberg on Facebook today teased an upcoming software update to the Quest 2’s Horizon Home that includes a home office space. It looks kind of like a Blue Bottle Coffee, or maybe a dentist’s office. But it’s in VR, you see.
It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
Peer-to-peer payment app Cash App is almost as popular as Venmo for transferring money to friends and family, with 44 million users in 2021. Recently, however, the app hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, when a former employee downloaded investing reports containing sensitive customer information. Although the security breach,...
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hackers have targeted Florida International University, officials said. University officials on Saturday notified students and staff that a ransomware group got a hold of sensitive data. Officials said they are investigating. In the message sent by the university, officials wrote, “There is no indication thus...
As society's reliance on technology grows further, so too do the risks posed by hackers. There is a lot of information to be gained from hacking your smartphone and other devices, but what about when hackers can go straight to the carriers?. What's Happening?. This is an ongoing problem, but...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A data breach at a Blue Cross Blue Shield subcontractor has left about 2,800 members at risk, however, the company has taken steps to ensure their information stays secure. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas says on Thursday, March 24, it was recently notified of...
(WSVN) - Android users are being warned that their device could be listening to them. Experts identified a malicious app, Process Manager, which tracks your location and records you — without your knowledge — through the phone’s microphone. It’s similar to Spytech used by Russian hackers.
