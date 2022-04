Gordon Humphreys, age 83, died March 5, 2022, at home in Toledo after battling diabetes and Parkinson's disease. He was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado on Dec. 27, 1938 to Wesley and Lucille Humphreys. Gordon graduated in 1957 from Kelso High School and played championship football, basketball and tennis. He attended classes at Lower Columbia College and finished a year at Northern Arizona University.

