WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A vehicle accident Saturday morning has claimed the life of one person. The accident took place just after 9 a.m. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office confirms that the accident happened at approximately 8:10 a.m. in the area of W. 85th St. North and 71st St. West, just west of Valley Center. A woman ran a stop sign and collided with a truck southbound on 71st St.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO