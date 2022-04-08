ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which locals were named to Division 1 All-State boys basketball team?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
Lakeview's Hayden Mueller and the Gull Lake duo of Tyler Corstange and Nathan Louden headline the group of area players named to the Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball All-State team.

Mueller, Corstange and Louden each were honorable mention selections, as were Coldwater's Brandon Downs and Ethan Crabtree.

Mueller, a 6-foot-3 forward, helped Lakeview to a 8-14 record and led the Spartans in scoring and rebounding at 16.1 points per game with 7.9 caroms a contest.

Corstange helped Gull Lake to a 12-8 record in the regular season and a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference East Division championship. Corstange averaged 17.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Louden averaged 17.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and was a 40% shooter from the 3-point line for the Blue Devils.

Downs helped Coldwater to 18-4 overall as the Cardinals were co-champs in the Interstate 8 Conference. Downs finished as a 1,000-point scorer for the Cardinals and set the school record for 3-pointers in a career, as he averaged 15.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Crabtree, with an injury cutting his season short, averaged 16.1 points per game with 8.1 rebounds. He has committed to play at Hope College.

The 2021-22 Michigan Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 12 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year: Chansey Willis Jr., Detroit King

First-Team All-State

Chansey Willis Jr., Detroit King, Sr.

Kyler Vanderjagt, Grand Rapids Northview, Sr.

Mehki Eillison, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, Sr.

R.J. Taylor, Grand Blanc, Jr.

Tyler Jamison, Port Huron Northern, Jr.

Kareem Rozier, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Sr.

Tyler Ode, Saginaw Heritage, So.

Sonny Wilson, U-D Jesuit, Jr.

JaVaughn Hannah, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Sr.

Michael Sulaka, Warren De La Salle, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Gjon Djokaj, Warren De La Salle.

Second-Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the 12-member panel)

Robert Davis Jr., Hamtramck, Sr.

Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Fr.

Scott Hughes, Kalamazoo Central, Sr.

Brady Ewing, Petoskey, Sr.

Anthony Benard, Grosse Pointe South, Jr.

Jayden Savoury, Detroit Renaissance, Fr.

Jordan Briggs, Muskegon, Jr.

Nino Smith, Warren De La Salle, Jr.

Cooper Craggs, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Sr.

Curtis Williams, Birmingham Brother Rice, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Will Young, Okemos; Cooper Bright, Alpena; Bryce Radkta, Belleville; Elisha Warren, Brownstown-Woodhaven; Jalen Charity, Grand Rapids Northview; Simon Neuhaus, East Grand Rapids; Tymias Williams, Macomb Dakota; John Blackwell, Birmingham Brother Rice; Tyler Corstange, Richland Gull Lake; Grant Pikkaart, Portage Central; Nathan Louden, Richland Gull Lake; Thomas Dillard IV, Kalamazoo Central; Brandon Downs, Coldwater; Hayden Mueller, Battle Creek Lakeview; Ethan Crabtree, Coldwater; Mason Woods, East Lansing; Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt, Darius Acuff, Detroit Cass Tech; Amari Allen, Hamtramck; Tyler Hamilton, River Rouge; Juwan Maxey, Detroit Renaissance; Lance Stone, Detroit Renaissance; Calvin Thompson-Marshall, Detroit Western; Trevor Zammarron, Greenville; E.J. Ryans, Grand Rapids Northview; Ramere Draper, Wyoming; Javio Otten, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills; Anthony Sydnor III, Muskegon; Bashir Neely, Grand Haven; Travis Ambrose, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; T.J. Mitchelle, Stevensville Lakestore; Caron Williams, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Noah Adamczyk, Bloomfield Hills; Alden Ritt, Lake Orion; Ryan Hurst, North Farmington; Xavier Thomas, Birmingham Brother Rice; Keegan Wasilk, Clarkston; Kam Mayes, Novi Detroit Catholic Central; Sam Lewis, Milford; Andrew Turnquist, Lakeland; Caleb Zurek, White Lake Lakeland; Drew Barrie, Midland; Evan Booker, Saginaw Arthur Hill; Jayden Potts, Ann Arbor Skyline; Enkidu Anthony, Ann Arbor Huron; Cal Bavineau, Dexter; Seth Logan; Fenton; Adam Jagacki, South Lyon East; Ashton Henderson, Oak Park; Nathan Steinman, Clarkston; Charles Turner, U-D Jesuit; Anthony Ribel, Traverse City Central; Carson Bourdo, Traverse City Central; Jon O’Connor, Traverse City West; Xavier Middleton, Monroe; Andrew Hollinger, Temperance-Bedford; Jack Lamancusa, Rockford; Sam Hoskin, Detroit Renaissance; Rylan Bowens, Detroit Cass Tech; Terrance Broughton, Detroit Cass Tech; Jalen Jackson, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Matthew Coffey, Detroit King; Zion Cooper, River Rouge; D.J. Johnson, Belleville; Hershel Marion, Hamtramck; Caden Pokorzynski, Rockford; Aaron Allen, Hamtramck; Nic Stump, Grand Haven; Harrison Sorrelle, Grand Haven; Jaxon Whitaker, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Reichen Lund, Linden; Ty Osborn, Flushing; Amont’e Allen-Johnson, Grand Blanc; Tae Boyd, Grand Blanc; Jacob Thompson, Sturgis; JJ Stevens, Sturgis.

Coach

Steven Laidlaw, Oxford.

Voting panel

Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; Steve Kaminski, Grand Rapids Press; Josh VanDyke, MLive (Muskegon); Brendan Savage, Flint Journal; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Hugh Bernreuter, MLive (Saginaw); Greg Wickliffe, Ann Arbor News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram.

Sturgis Journal

Stevens, Thompson make D1 All-State team

The Sturgis Trojans had a pair of recipients on the All-State list from the Associated Press this year. Both junior Jacob Thompson and senior JJ Stevens earned honorable mention honors for the Division 1 level this past season. Thompson led the Trojans in scoring at 19.7 points per game this...
STURGIS, MI
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Monroe softball wins at Lowell

Emily Hull and Kaitlin Mattson each had home runs Friday in Monroe’s 17-1 Special District 3 win in four innings at Lowell. Mattson was 3 for 4 and Hull 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Danielle Martin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Hannah Hicks 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
MONROE, OR
The Day

2022 H.S. boys' and girls' golf preview capsules

Coach: Rudy Bagos (18th season) Key returnee: Sr. Ben Caron. Top newcomers: Fr. Tyler Moore, Fr. Jack Buck, Sr. Pat Kelly, Sr. Canon Dean, So. Nate Blankenship. Outlook: The Vikings were hit hard by graduation, losing three members of The Day's All-Area team — Dan Singer, Matt Orefice and Logan Rolfe. Singer won the ECC medalist honors in the ECC tournament and was The Day's Player of the Year. Moore and Bucko will play major roles as freshmen and Bago said "the rest of the team will be rounded out by committee." East Lyme plays its home matches at Old Lyme Country Club.
EAST LYME, CT
