Arkansas at Florida: Game preview, how to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 Friday

When Arkansas and Florida used to meet on the SEC baseball field, it was the big time. Now, though, it’s all Hogs.

The Razorbacks and Gators are set for Game 2 of their regular-season series Friday afternoon from Gainesville, with a first pitch time of 5:30 p.m. CT, with Arkansas well ahead already.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s visiting team from Fayetteville is ranked No. 2 in the nation. The home Gators are in the midst of one of their worst SEC starts in ages, just 19-11 and 3-7 in league play. Arkansas took the first game of the set Thursday, 8-1 .

Florida will go with big-time MLB prospect Brandon Sproat in trying to even the series. The right-hander is a Top-100 prospect for the draft in the summer and in the Top 25 among college players.

Arkansas counters with freshman Hagen Smith , who leads the team in earned-run average.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, April 8

Friday, April 8 Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

5:30 p.m. CT Location: Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.

Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla. TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Streaming: ESPN+

How To Listen

Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES

Stat Leaders

Arkansas

Average: [autotag]Chris Lanzilli[/autotag] (.344)

[autotag]Chris Lanzilli[/autotag] (.344) Hits: [autotag]Cayden Wallace[/autotag] (34)

[autotag]Cayden Wallace[/autotag] (34) RBI: Cayden Wallace (29)

Cayden Wallace (29) Home runs: [autotag]Braydon Webb[/autotag] (7)

Florida

Average: Wyatt Langford (.349)

Wyatt Langford (.349) Hits: Sterlin Thompson (40)

Sterlin Thompson (40) RBI: Wyatt Langford, Jud Fabian (31)

Wyatt Langford, Jud Fabian (31) Home runs: Jud Fabian (13)

Pitching matchup

Arkansas will go with left-hander Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.62 ERA, 37 1/3 innings). Florida is set to toss righty Brandon Sproat (3-3, 4.68 ERA, 32 2/3 innings)

