Arkansas at Florida: Game preview, how to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 Friday
When Arkansas and Florida used to meet on the SEC baseball field, it was the big time. Now, though, it’s all Hogs.
The Razorbacks and Gators are set for Game 2 of their regular-season series Friday afternoon from Gainesville, with a first pitch time of 5:30 p.m. CT, with Arkansas well ahead already.
Coach Dave Van Horn’s visiting team from Fayetteville is ranked No. 2 in the nation. The home Gators are in the midst of one of their worst SEC starts in ages, just 19-11 and 3-7 in league play. Arkansas took the first game of the set Thursday, 8-1 .
Florida will go with big-time MLB prospect Brandon Sproat in trying to even the series. The right-hander is a Top-100 prospect for the draft in the summer and in the Top 25 among college players.
Arkansas counters with freshman Hagen Smith , who leads the team in earned-run average.
Sticks of the Game: Arkansas bats silence Gators' bark
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Friday, April 8
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Streaming: ESPN+
How To Listen
Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES
|City
|Station
|Conway
|KASR-FM
|92.7
|El Dorado
|KELD-FM
|107.1
|Fayetteville
|KQSM-FM
|92.1
|Fayetteville
|KYNG-AM
|AM 1590
|Forrest City
|KJXK-FM
|106.5
|Forrest City
|KJXK-AM
|AM 950
|Fort Smith
|KERX-FM
|95.3
|Hot Springs / Mena
|KTTG-FM
|96.3
|Little Rock
|KABZ-FM
|103.7
|Marshall
|KBCN-FM
|104.3
|Rogers
|KURM-FM
|100.3
|Rogers
|KURM-AM
|AM 790
|Russellville
|KARV-FM
|101.3
|Russellville
|KARV-AM
|610
|Stuttgart
|KWAK-FM
|105.5
|Texarkana
|KKTK-AM
|1400
Stat Leaders
Arkansas
- Average: [autotag]Chris Lanzilli[/autotag] (.344)
- Hits: [autotag]Cayden Wallace[/autotag] (34)
- RBI: Cayden Wallace (29)
- Home runs: [autotag]Braydon Webb[/autotag] (7)
Florida
- Average: Wyatt Langford (.349)
- Hits: Sterlin Thompson (40)
- RBI: Wyatt Langford, Jud Fabian (31)
- Home runs: Jud Fabian (13)
Pitching matchupArkansas will go with left-hander Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.62 ERA, 37 1/3 innings). Florida is set to toss righty Brandon Sproat (3-3, 4.68 ERA, 32 2/3 innings)
