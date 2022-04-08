Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson make red carpet debut at ‘Kardashians’ premiere

It was a night for couples.

Mere days after Kourtney Kardashian fake-married Travis Barker in Las Vegas, her ex Scott Disick made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson at Hulu’s premiere of “The Kardashians” Thursday.

Disick and Donaldson held hands as they posed for photos at the headline-making event.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum 38, and Donaldson, 27, have been spotted out and about in recent weeks, but it must be getting serious if Disick is rolling out the red carpet — literally and figuratively — for her.

It’s unclear what happened to model Holly Scarfone , whom Disick had been with in Paris last month.

Donaldson opted for a one-shoulder gray dress for the event, while Disick, who looked fairly miserable at the soiree, wore a black suit.

The pair held hands as they posed for photos.FilmMagic for ABA

Nearby, Kardashian was grinning from ear to ear walking alongside almost-husband Barker and their blended families. Page Six broke the news that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and the Poosh founder, 42, had a wedding ceremony early Monday without an official license, meaning the marriage was moot.

Kardashian later confirmed our report that the nuptials weren’t legal and admitted “a little tequila” had been involved .

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating.Getty Images for ABA

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote on Instagram alongside blurry photos of the event, adding, “Practice makes perfect.”

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian also used Thursday night to debut her relationship with Pete Davidson , though the Skims founder, 41, posed for carpet photos solo. In photos separate from the carpet, the couple could be seen holding hands as they made their way inside the event.