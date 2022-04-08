Flood Warning issued for Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Hamilton; Nuckolls; Webster Red Flag Warning Expires This Evening, Red Flag Warning in Effect for Monday, and a Fire Weather Watch is in Effect on Tuesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 018, 063, 075, 076, 085 AND 086 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 018, 063, 075, 076, 085 AND 086 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster and Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...On Monday, south winds 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10-14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
Comments / 0