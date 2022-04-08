ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Reveals Sneak Peek at Tracklist For ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Album

By Suzanne Halliburton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lm0hZ_0f3OYRmL00

Carrie Underwood is one big sneak peek this week. The country superstar showed a glimpse of her new album’s tracklist Friday, a day after revealing the cover and the release date.

She did both of the sneaks on social media. Early, early Friday, she wrote: “here’s a sneak peek at the tracklist from my new album Denim & Rhinestones! Pre-order now to get two songs instantly.”

Carrie Underwood Offered Sneak Peek of New Song at Grammys

In the glistening sneak peek, Carrie Underwood is wearing a gown made of different shades of blue denim. The first song on the album tracklist also is the title of the new album — Denim and Rhinestones. Then there’s Velvet Heartbreak.

The third song on the tracklist is Ghost Story. And if you’re an Underwood fan, you’ve probably heard the song. She sang it Sunday night at the Grammy Awards, which relocated to Las Vegas for the year. Underwood is in the middle of her Vegas residency.

Underwood’s performance gave off an ethereal vibe. She was wearing a short purple gown with a long cape and sash. And as the wind machine cranked up, she looked like a spirit hovering in someone’s window. Underwood is playing a specter of the former girlfriend. She’s going to be haunting him, he’ll be wanting her.

“You’re gonna see a shadow, midnight playing tricks with your head, a silhouette float down the hallway, and you’ll reach for the light by your bed.

“You’ll hear a noise, swear you know the voice. And you’ll chase it down the stairs. You’ll look around, not a single sound. ‘Cause there’s no one even there. I’m gonna be your ghost story

That keeping you up, all night memory. I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me. I’m gonna be your ghost story.”

Carrie Underwood, while offering a sneak peek of the tracklisting and cover art this week, also provided the lyrical video to Ghost Story. So since it’s Friday, be prepared to see shadows as you listen to the country diva’s new song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Y7flhznvnE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Carrie Underwood – Ghost Story (Official Lyric Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Y7flhznvnE)

Country Superstar Said New Album is New Direction

Here’s more of that Carrie Underwood sneak peek, are the other songs on the tracklist: Hate my Heart, Burn, Crazy Angels, Faster, Pink Champagne and Wanted Woman. And there are more — Poor Everybody Else, She Don’t Know and Garden.

Underwood recently talked about a new fun direction with her music during an interview last month with Apple Music Country. After all, Ghost Story still follows the familiar theme of breakup revenge. Underwood just happens to be a gorgeous ghost.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” Underwood said. “And I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies. And just, I don’t know, hopefully, it’ll just make people happy to listen to.

“It’s a very like sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album, which I think it’s going to translate well. I think people are going to like it.”

