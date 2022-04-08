ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA Today: Modern Quilt Show

By Crystal Martinez
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting Friday, you can check out more than 100 quilts made by the NWA Modern Quilt Guild members.

Co-Chair of the show, Elizabeth Ray joined KNWA and gave a sneak peek at some of the quilts you could see at the show.

The Modern Quilt Show will be held at the Church of Christ in Rogers, located at 919 S. Dixieland Rd.

Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Admission is $5 per person.

