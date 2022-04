JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville School Board has named three finalists as the district searches for its next superintendent. During a special board meeting Thursday evening, the board named Mark Holzman, Ryan Krohn and Cassandra Schug as the top three candidates out of a pool of 19 applicants. Holzman is currently the superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, while Krohn is the superintendent of the Stone Bank School District and Schug is the superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District.

