It's only a matter of time until summer arrives, and I, for one, am looking forward to spending time outside with loved ones. There's nothing like relaxing in your own backyard with friends and family while enjoying delicious refreshments. In the spirit of summer, Daily Steals has a selection of outdoor furniture on sale through April 20 using the offer code CNETPTO, including this three-piece patio conversation set with seat cushions for $128.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO